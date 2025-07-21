Final checks underway at Subansiri hydel project as mega dam approaches commissioning

Itanagar, July 21: A high-level delegation led by Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), Government of India, visited the NHPC’s 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project at Dollungmukh, on the Arunachal Pradesh–Assam border, on Sunday to assess final preparations as India’s largest hydroelectric project nears commissioning.

Agarwal was accompanied by NHPC CMD Rajendra Prasad Goyal and Director (Projects) Sanjay Kumar Singh. The team conducted an on-site review to ensure the smooth and timely commissioning of the mega project.

Local MLA Rotom Tebin, ZPM (Dollungmukh) Nido Aruni Bini, and senior citizens of the region welcomed the delegation.

Highlighting the strategic and economic significance of the Subansiri project, Tebin also briefed the officials on the upcoming 1700 MW Kamala Hydroelectric Project in Kamle district, another key NHPC initiative. He urged the Centre to prioritize the Tamen–Dollungmukh Road Project, calling it vital for the successful execution of the Kamala project and for boosting regional connectivity in Kamle.

In response, Secretary Agarwal said the Ministry of Power would coordinate with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to fast-track the road project.

On Saturday, Agarwal also visited the NHPC Siang Basin Projects office at Pasighat, East Siang, to review progress on major hydro initiatives in the North East.