Fifth suspect arrested in Aizawl's hospital attack

Itanagar, Feb 4: The fifth suspect in the violent incident at the Seventh-day Adventist Church hospital in Aizawl's Chawnpui neighbourhood has been arrested, police said on Monday.Lalrutdika (35) was taken into custody after initial reports mentioned only four arrests.

The other four accused, Roderick Thangdingliana Renthlei (32), Lalduhawma Khawlhring (38), Lalsangzuala Ralte (33), and Abenego LaIrinawma (31), were detained at Vaivakawn police station on Sunday. All of them are residents of Aizawl.

All five were produced before a district court on Monday and subsequently remanded to Aizawl Central Jail.

The accused allegedly stormed the church-run hospital on Friday night to attack a patient linked to an earlier brawl, causing panic inside the hospital ward.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the hospital's medical superintendent to lodge a complaint at Vaivakawn police station.

The case gained public attention after Roderick Thangdingliana Renthlei, in his social media posts, claimed to be the son of a senior police officer, a top leader in the Young Mizo Association (YMA), and close to Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Home Minister K. Sapdanga has directed the police to expedite the investigation and ensure those responsible face legal action.



