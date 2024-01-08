Fierce gunfight breaks out between militants, state forces in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 8: Heavy gunfights continue in border town Moreh in Manipur between suspected Kuki militants and state forces. This is the second gunfight in the last twenty-four hours.

The gun fight has been happening in Moreh town near the JM Hotel since morning around 3:30 am on Monday.



According to information received, the gun fight broke out after some suspected Kuki militants opened fire upon the state police on duty.





Border town Moreh, which is known for its commercial activities in normal time, has become a vulnerable location as gun fights between arm miscreants and the state police force are often reported.



On the other hand, the Kuki Zo community had demanded the removal of state police forces from the international border town, but the struggle for dominion over the area continues as gun fights are reported on a daily basis.



Moreh is an international border town between India and Myanmar. The commercial town is cosmopolitan in nature as different communities reside in the region; however, since the outbreak of ethnic violence, people belonging to the Meitei community have fled the region and are now living in different relief camps in the valley districts of Manipur.

