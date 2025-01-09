Fierce gunbattle ongoing between security forces, militants in Arunachal's Longvi

Guwahati, Jan 9: A fierce gun battle is currently underway between security forces and militants in Longvi village, located about 8 km from Jairampur town in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The conflict, which began on Wednesday night, saw a group of militants open fire on security personnel, including jawans from the Indian Army and Assam Rifles. Currently, the forces are retaliating to the unprovoked attack.

At the time of filing this report, no casualties have been reported. A source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the ongoing exchange of fire.

"The gun battle began when militants fired upon security personnel, and the firing has been continuing since last night," the source added.

This confrontation follows a successful operation by security forces in late December. On December 29, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in coordination with local police, thwarted an attempt to smuggle Chinese-made weapons into Arunachal Pradesh.

A joint operation in the dense Namdapha Reserve Forest led to the recovery of several assault rifles marked as “Made in China”.

The recovered weapons were believed to have been buried by the Eastern Nagaland National Government (ENNG) prior to their surrender last year.

A statement from the security forces highlighted that numerous inputs had been received over the past six months regarding attempts by insurgent groups, including NSCM (IM) and NSCN(KYA), with the assistance of ENNG cadres, to retrieve the cache.