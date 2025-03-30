Festive spirit soars as Manipur observes Meitei New Year, Sajibu Cheiraoba

Imphal, Mar 30: Marking the arrival of the Meitei New Year with devotion and celebration, valley areas came alive on Sunday with the vibrant festivities of Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba.

The festival, primarily observed by the Meitei community, symbolises new beginnings and strengthens familial bonds.

Falling on the first lunar day of the Sajibu month (March/April), the festival is a time for families to come together, prepare traditional feasts, and make offerings to deities and ancestors at their doorsteps.

A customary ritual sees people climbing Cheiraoching Hill or other nearby peaks, believing that the ascent will elevate their fortunes in the coming year.

Ahead of the festival, Imphal city was abuzz with activity as people thronged markets to buy fresh vegetables and ritual items.

The famed Ima Market, the only women-run marketplace in the capital, witnessed heavy footfall, with vendors doing brisk business amid the festive spirit.

Cheiraoba, deeply ingrained in Manipuri culture, has been celebrated for generations as a time to seek divine blessings and prosperity.

However, for the past two years, the festival had been observed in a subdued manner due to unrest and violence in the state.

This year, despite prevailing tensions, the festival saw a more enthusiastic participation. Markets were filled with families shopping for essentials, seasonal produce, and traditional attire, reflecting a collective hope for better days ahead.

As Manipur embraces the New Year, Sajibu Cheiraoba stands as a testament to the resilience of its people, who continue to uphold their cultural traditions while looking forward to peace and prosperity.