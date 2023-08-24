Feeding monkeys in Sikkim will invite Rs 5,000 fine

Guwahati, Aug 24: Sikkim government will fine people Rs 5,000 for feeding monkeys (macaque species) and for improper disposal of food waste as feeding macaques has resulted in an unnatural growth in their population.

The government also said that feeding them also increases the risk of transmitting zoonotic diseases. It also noted that macaque is a protected species and feeding it is prohibited under Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The Chief Wildlife Warden of Sikkim, Sandeep Tambe, in a public notice dated August 19 said "This is to highlight an important matter that concerns the safety and well-being of all of us. Human feeding of monkeys (Macaque species) and improper management of food waste has resulted in unnatural growth in their population.

"As a result, residents in urban and rural areas are faced with increased instances of human-monkey conflict, which has now grown into a public health and safety issue. It is essential to recognize that feeding them and improperly disposing food waste process risks and concerns."

The notice also said that monkeys fed by humans lose their sense of fear and have now learnt to "associate food with people" and they are now attracted and slowly becoming aggressive.