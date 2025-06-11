Feasibility study for sea-plane services in Tripura to begin soon: State Govt

Agartala, June 11: Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday announced that a South India-based agency would soon visit the state to conduct a feasibility study for the proposed sea-plane service at the Dumboor reservoir in Gomati district.

The Minister briefed the media after chairing a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation.

“The plan for introducing sea-plane services is still under discussion. We are in talks with an agency from South India that will soon carry out the feasibility study. Dumboor is being considered as a preferred site for launching the service,” Chowdhury said.

On Tripura’s ropeway project, the Minister informed that the first ropeway service is planned at the Ladhua tea estate in Sabroom, which is being redeveloped as an eco-tourism destination. “The ropeway will be set up at Ladhua tea estate. I recently visited the site for inspection,” he added.

When asked about the investment in tourism infrastructure, the Minister said, “Around ₹350 crore is being invested in the tourism sector. The funds have been sanctioned under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, and a portion has been secured from the Asian Development Bank.”

Regarding tourist footfall, Chowdhury acknowledged that the number of Bangladeshi tourists has significantly declined due to the political turmoil in the neighbouring country. However, domestic tourism has surged.

“While tourist inflow from Bangladesh has dropped sharply, the number of domestic tourists has increased. Last year, we recorded about 6.7 lakh tourist arrivals. This year, the number has already crossed 7.15 lakh. With the ongoing development of our tourism infrastructure, we are hopeful for continued growth,” he added.