Father-daughter duo perishes in Pasighat fire mishap

Itanagar, April 16: A father-daughter duo was charred to death and two other members of the family sustained grievous injuries when their dwelling at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district caught fire, official sources said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as three-year-old Divyani Shah and her father Rahul Shah, while the injured persons - one Raju Shah and the other one - a lady were admitted in Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat, the district information and public relations officer (DIPRO) in-charge has informed.

Even though the fire brigade rushed to the spot after being informed about the incidence, by the time they reached the site the inferno engulfed everything that the dwellers had.

The father-daughter perished when the man Rahul Shah unsuccessfully tried to save his minor daughter Divyani, who reportedly hid under the bed out of fear seeing the blaze, the DIPRO in-charge said.

As many as four houses were reduced to ashes in the inferno that broke out on Friday night at the 'Bihari Colony' near 2 Mile area in Pasighat.

The cause of the fire has not been known yet and investigations are on to ascertain the reason, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu has said.

Local MLA Kaling Moyong, who along with DC Tayi Taggu, PMC Chief Councilor Okiam Moyong Borang and others visited the fire incident site to take stock of the situation, expressed sadness over the loss of two precious lives in the mishap. The lawmaker directed the concerned authority for quick assessment of properties lost and for providing emergency relief to the fire victims.

Moyong, Tagu and Borang also distributed immediate relief to the affected families, the DIPRO in-charge informed.