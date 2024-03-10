Fatal attack in Manipur claims two lives, leaves one injured in armed assault

Imphal, Mar 10: Two people reportedly died while another sustained serious injuries after an armed group attacked people at Motbung Bazar in Manipur Kangpokpi district on Saturday evening.

The incident, which could be called another sign of a deteriorating law and order situation, occurred on National Highway 102, which connects Imphal with Dimapur.



Two deceased persons have been identified as Janlunglang and Jangminglen, both from Sapermeina.



On the other hand, the injured person has been identified as one Paominthang and he has been taken to a hospital in Dimapur.



According to the sources, the incident unfolded at Motbung Bazar after an armed group started thrashing people as the trio were allegedly accused of using intoxicant substances.



Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and took control of the situation.

Further investigation in underway.