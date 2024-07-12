Fatal accident in Sikkim leaves one dead,several injured

Gangtok, Jul 12: A tragic accident occurred near Sisney, close to Makha Singbel, East Sikkim, on Friday when a taxi travelling from Lingi to Singtam was struck by a large falling rock, leaving one dead and several injured.

Following the incident, the injured have been taken to the hospital for further treatment.



Sikkim is currently isolated from the rest of the country due to landslides, with no road or air connectivity. Media reports suggest that this situation could last for at least three days.



According to officials, Chief Minister PS Tamang is closely monitoring the crisis from a newly established war room, coordinating efforts to address both the accident and the broader isolation of the state.



Forest Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, who also serves as the Dzongu MLA, criticised the NHPC for its inaction on constructing a protective wall in Phidang, Lower Dzongu.



During his visit to the area, Minister Lepcha expressed his frustration with NHPC officials, highlighting that, despite his repeated directives over the past year, there has been no progress.



The Teesta River has caused significant damage in the area, and the lack of a protective wall has led to erosion and land loss, adversely affecting residents' private lands.



Phidang lies within the reservoir area of NHPC's 510 Megawatt Dam in Dikchu, and Minister Lepcha emphasised that NHPC is responsible for safeguarding the area from further erosion.



He urged immediate action to prevent further damage and losses to the residents of Phidang.



More details on the accident and recovery efforts are awaited.

