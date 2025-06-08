Fake ILP racket busted in Tezpur, DC office employee arrested

Tezpur, June 8: In a major operation conducted in the Tezpur Garuanpatti area under Tezpur Sadar police station, the Arunachal Pradesh Police today busted a major fake Inner Line Permit-making racket.

In connection with the matter, one Ashis Ghosh of the Garuanpatti area has been arrested by the APP team. The son of Chandan Ghosh, a resident of the area, the accused was engaged as a data operator in the District Disaster Management department in the DC office here.

He had been running a fake ILP-making racket at his residence and used to generate the fake documents in both online and offline modes to supply to those who want to get easy entry to the neighbouring State of Arunachal Pradesh in return of good amount of money.

It needs mention here that the illegal act came to light during the routine verification of the documents of the people travelling to Aruncahal Pradesh at the Bhalukpung check gate. The designated officers noticed the fake signature of the Tawang circle officer put in the document.

Soon, the Arunachal Government administration lodged a complaint at the Bhalukpung police station. Based on that, with the support of Tezpur Police, the AP Police today arrested Ashish Ghosh. He has been taken into custody of the Arunachal Police.

Many fake documents, laptops, printers, etc., have been seized from his residence.