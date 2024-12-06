Extortion demand rocks oil India limited: NSCN seeks Rs 20 lakh annual tax

Duliajan, Dec 6: Crude oil major Maharatna PSU Oil India Limited (OIL) has received an extortion demand from the banned outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).

The extortion letter, signed by 'Major' Tha Aung, the 'administrative officer' of NSCN/GPRN, demands that OIL pay an annual tax of Rs 20 lakh for continuing operations in the Bordomsa, Diyun, and Innao areas.

The letter warns that OIL will be held responsible for any security lapses or delays in payment, and the group has set a deadline for the payment by December 10.

The NSCN GPRN outfit has issued the extortion letter to the OIL production authorities in Manabhum, Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the matter, OIL spokesman Prankush M Buzarbaruah said, "We have taken up the issue with the Arunachal Pradesh government."

On the other hand, Porag Gogoi, the CGM of OIL (Security), stated that security measures at the Manabhum production area have been strengthened by the relevant security forces.

Gogoi also mentioned that OIL has raised the issue with the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and other concerned authorities of Arunachal Pradesh.

