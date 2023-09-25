Exotic wild animals recovered from Assam-Mizoram border

Silchar, Sept 25: In yet another instance, exotic wild animals have been rescued from the Assam Mizoram inter-state border.

Cachar Forest Officials informed that in the wee hours on Sunday police seized seven wild animals at Lailapur gate. DFO Vijay Palwe informed that the animals include 1 Panamanian white-faced Capuchin, 4 Black Macaque, and 2 Common Opossums.

All these animals were promptly handed over to the Range Officer, Dholai, in accordance with established procedures. They are being transported to the Assam State Zoo on Monday via a hired vehicle, the DFO added.





Meanwhile, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed the media that as a part of the investigation, some individuals have been detained.