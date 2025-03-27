Exercise Prachand Prahaar: Armed Forces flex tri-service warfare capabilities in Arunachal

Guwahati, March 27: In a major demonstration of joint combat readiness, the Indian Armed Forces conducted Exercise Prachand Prahaar, a tri-service integrated multi-domain warfare exercise, in the high-altitude terrain of Arunachal Pradesh from March 25 to 27.

The large-scale exercise, conducted under the aegis of the Eastern Command, brought together key elements of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and other defence units in a coordinated combat drill designed to create modern battlefield conditions.

The exercise showcased an integrated approach to modern warfare, leveraging cutting-edge platforms such as long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, armed helicopters, UAVs, loitering munitions, and space-based assets.

“Once the targets were identified through advanced surveillance mechanisms, they were swiftly neutralised using a mix of fighter aircraft, long-range rocket systems, medium artillery, swarm drones, kamikaze drones, and armed helicopters. All operations were carried out in an electronically contested environment to mimic real-world combat scenarios,” an official statement said.

Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, and Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, reviewed the exercise and praised the forces for their operational excellence and seamless coordination.

The exercise builds on the momentum of Exercise Poorvi Prahar, conducted in November 2024, which primarily focused on integrating aviation assets into combat strategies.

Exercise Prachand Prahaar has now expanded this concept by validating a comprehensive, tri-service approach to surveillance, command and control, and precision firepower.

The exercise serves as a clear message of India’s commitment to defending its strategic frontiers while adapting to evolving security challenges.

As modern warfare evolves with multi-domain capabilities, such integrated exercises underscore the Armed Forces' readiness to tackle emerging threats with precision, reinforcing national security in the Eastern front.

With Inputs from agencies