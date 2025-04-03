'Excited but Nervous': Meghalaya director gears up for European premiere at 47th MIFF

Guwahati/ Shillong, April 3: A film rooted in the heart of Meghalaya is set to make waves on the global stage. Ha Lyngkha Bneng (The Elysian Field), a Khasi-language film directed by Pradip Kurbah, has been officially selected for the main competition at the prestigious 47th Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) 2025.

For Kurbah, the selection is a moment of pride and nervous anticipation. “The film will have its world premiere in Europe during the festival, which is incredibly exciting. But I won’t deny that there’s some nervousness too,” he told The Assam Tribune.

Kurbah sees the festival not just as a competition but as an opportunity for representation. “This is about bringing our stories to a global audience. The film represents not just Meghalaya but the entire Northeast. Cinema from the region is growing, and this selection is a significant step forward,” he said.













During the shoot of Ha Lyngkha Bneng (Photo: Pradip Kurbah)

The film’s selection at MIFF is the latest feather in its cap. Previously, Ha Lyngkha Bneng was chosen for the Asian Project Market in Busan, South Korea, and the Co-Production Market at Film Bazaar, an initiative by the National Film Development Corporation of India.

Shot over two years in and around Sohra, the film not only tells a compelling story but also showcases the breathtaking landscapes and cultural richness of the Khasi Hills.

At its core, Ha Lyngkha Bneng tells a deeply moving tale of a secluded village in Meghalaya grappling with urban migration.













Through the themes of loneliness, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of friendship, the film paints a poignant picture of survival amidst change.

One of the oldest and most esteemed film festivals in the world, MIFF was first established in 1935. The 2025 edition, running from April 17 to April 24, will gather top filmmakers, actors, and cinema enthusiasts from around the globe.