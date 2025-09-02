Ex-IAF officer stresses stronger security & long term defence preparedness for Northeast

Dibrugarh, Sept 2: Highlighting the critical strategic value of Northeast India, decorated ex-fighter pilot and retired Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao has called for focused, long-term measures to strengthen security infrastructure and uphold national integrity in the region.

Speaking at the 'Amar Alohi' programme organized by the Dibrugarh Press Club, Group Captain Pao who holds the distinction of being the first person from the Northeast to command a Sukhoi-30MKI squadron emphasised the urgent need for India to prioritize defence preparedness and infrastructural development in the eastern corridor.

"The Northeast shares international borders with China, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Bhutan, making it a region of immense strategic importance. While significant progress has been made in recent years, much more needs to be done to address vulnerabilities and secure our frontiers," he said, addressing a packed audience that included members of the media and NCC cadets from various colleges.

Group Captain Pao warned that in the event of a military conflict involving India's northern borders, states like Assam and Arunachal Pradesh would likely be on the frontline. "We must be prepared for any eventuality. The government has taken several commendable steps, but we must continue to strengthen our defences to ensure we do not see a repeat of the 1962 Sino-Indian War," he said.

He also underlined the importance of fostering awareness among the general public, particularly youth. "Discussions on the strategic importance of the Northeast must not be confined to military forums. Universities and colleges should actively promote dialogue and research on this subiect to build a well-informed citizenry," he added.

Particular attention was drawn to the Siliguri Corridor, popularly referred to as the 'Chicken Neck' - a narrow stretch of land connecting the northeastern states with the rest of India. Describing it as a strategic chokepoint, he stressed its significance not only for national security but also for economic connectivity and cross-border cooperation.

"Any disruption in the Siliguri Corridor could severely impact the entire region, both militarily and economically. Safeguarding this corridor must be a national priority," he noted.

The event was presided over by Dibrugarh Press Club president Manash Jyoti Dutta, with general secretary Ripunjoy Das delivering the welcome address and introducing the guest of honour. The programme was organized in collaboration with Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University and was attended by media professionals, students and cadets.