Ex-CM questions authority behind removal of ‘Manipur’ from govt bus, seeks apology

Imphal, May 27: Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, on Tuesday, demanded that the authority responsible for ordering the removal of the state’s name from a government bus must apologise to the people of Manipur.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at Congress Bhavan to commemorate the 61st death anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, state Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Ibobi expressed concern over the controversial incident in Gwaltabi, where personnel of the Mahar Regiment allegedly asked for the word “Manipur” to be concealed on a state-run bus’s windshield.

“It is highly unlikely that such an action was taken without directions from a competent authority. That authority may be the Governor, the DGP, or the Security Advisor. Whoever it is, they must own up and tender a polite apology before the situation worsens further,” Ibobi said.

Reminding that the name “Manipur” predates its merger with India in 1949, the senior Congress leader said, “The Governor and other responsible authorities must recognise the historic and emotional significance of the state's name. Who gave the order to erase it?”

Ibobi further questioned why no action has been taken against the uniformed personnel if they acted on their own.

“Security forces are here to aid the civil administration in maintaining law and order. If they acted without orders, why has there been no accountability?” he asked.

The former Chief Minister also criticised Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for using a helicopter to travel a mere 6 kilometres from the airport to the Raj Bhavan on Monday, amid ongoing protests.

“It is embarrassing. That distance isn’t through any hostile terrain — it’s through areas inhabited by ordinary civilians,” he said.

Taking a sharp swipe at the Centre, Ibobi remarked, “If the Centre cannot ensure normalcy in Manipur, let them declare that the state is no longer part of India. We will then deliberate on the next steps. Our forefathers defended this land, and we will continue to do so.”

He also called out the ruling MLAs for their silence, despite having the numbers to form a government.

“They should gather at Raj Bhavan and express their intent to the Governor. Unfortunately, no sincere effort has yet been made to resolve the ongoing crisis,” he added.