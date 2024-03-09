Ex Arunachal CM quits as State Congress Chief after 3 MLAs join BJP

Guwahati, Mar 9: Ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, the former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Nabam Tuki resigned as the president of the state Congress.

Following the defection of three party MLAs to BJP, Tuki sent his resignation to the All India Congress Committee on Friday, reports stated.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary Gyamar Tana said that the former chief minister resigned on moral grounds as he could not prevent the MLAs from defecting to other political parties.

Notably, earlier this month, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Lombo Tayeng joined the saffron party.