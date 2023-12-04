Everything you need to know about Lalduhoma, Mizoram's next CM

Guwahati, Dec 4: As the counting of votes nears the end, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), an alliance of six regional parties, won the Mizoram Assembly Elections, securing a majority of seats on Monday.

This victory of the ZPM suggests that Mizoram is all set to get a new chief minister in three decades with former IPS officer Lalduhoma.

Formation of Zoram People’s Movement



ZPM was formed as a coalition of six regional parties, including the Mizoram People’s Conference, Zoram Nationalist Party, Zoram Exodus Movement, Zoram Decentralisation Front, Zoram Reformation Front, and Mizoram People’s Party in 2017.

The party made its electoral debut in the 2018 Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections, contesting in 36 out of 40 seats and securing victory in 8 seats, marking a significant victory for the relatively new Zoram People’s Movement. It became a recognised party after its significant victory in the 2018 assembly polls.

After four years, the party contested in all 40 legislative assembly constituencies as a recognised party, sweeping the majority with 27 seats, defeating the ruling chief minister Zoramthanga led-Mizo National Front (MNF).

With this victory, former IPS officer Lalduhoma is all set to become the new chief minister of the state.

Lalduhoma Political Career



Lalduhoma joined the Indian Police Service after graduating from North East Hill University (NEHU) and served as the security in-charge for the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

His political career started after he resigned from the service in 1984 and joined the Congress Party, getting elected to the Lok Sabha later that year.

Later in 1988, Lalduhoma became the first MP to be disqualified under the anti-defection law after he resigned from the Congress party.

Before the formation of the six coalition parties, the chief minister contender, Lalduhoma, was elected as MLA in 2003 from another party he had founded, the Zoram Nationalist Party.



