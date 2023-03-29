Eradication of drug abuse to result in lower crime rate: MoS in Manipur

Imphal, March 29: Union Minister of State Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore while visiting Imphal in Manipur to review various central schemes taken up in the district, commented on eradication of drugs usage and crimes in the state.

The minister said that if drug and substance abuse can be completely eradicated, then there will be drastic reduction in the crime rate, health conditions will be better and thus it will bring improvement in the economic conditions of the society.

Speaking on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the MoS instructed officials to adopt an aggressive awareness program. He suggested that during the morning prayers programs in schools, message regarding prevention of drug and substance abuse can be included which will create fear among the students.

The visiting Union Minister also had a discussion on the implementation of the government schemes and projects with the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Sharing the photographs of the discussion at CM’s secretariat in Imphal in a tweet, the CM N Biren Singh wrote, “It was a pleasure to have Shri @mp_kaushal ji Hon'ble Union MoS for Housing & Urban affairs at my official residence. Deliberated on the implementation schemes & projects for growth & expansion as well as the achievements made in the state under Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji.”





On the first day of his visit in the state on Tuesday, the union minister Kaushal had attended review meeting at the Conference Hall of Deputy Commissioner Thoubal district, located about 25 km south of Imphal.

In the meeting, the DLOs of various departments apprised the minister about various central sponsor schemes taken up by the departments. Kishore advised the DLOs to increase field visit for better monitoring and implementation of schemes. He further stated that all schemes should reach its optimum saturation to reach 100 percent target.

The Minister also said that each and every individual have an important role to play in nation building. He advised all the officials to perform their duties diligently towards nation building process to achieve the dream of a developed nation by 2047 envisaged under the leadership of the Prime Minister. He said the roadmap is to make India a global leader in the field of technology, agriculture, employment and in other fields.