Ensuring internally displaced people return home and lead dignified life will be my priority: Bimol Akoijam

Imphal, June 5: Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, the professor from JNU who registered a landslide victory of more than one lakh votes against his nearest rival, sees a clear mandate against the current BJP-led dispensation in the state. While interacting with the media, Bimol says that it is a clear mandate for all those who have threatened Manipur.

He says it is a clear message that the people of the state should not be taken for granted. Bimol came to the limelight for his outspoken nature, making a name for himself by speaking about the causes and diagnosis of the recent ethnic violence in the state. Additionally, he is a popular public speaker and an active television debate panellist.

He said that now that he has the mandate of the people, he cannot think of working only for those who voted for him, emphasising that he is here for all the people of the state, He says that he has been vocal about every issue connected with the state, with the only difference now being that he has a platform he believes is more effective.

When asked what his top priorities would be, Mr. Bimol says there is a crisis in the state, as many are internally displaced and homeless. His priority is to ensure that they return to their original homes and lead a normal, dignified life.

Angomcha Bimol Akoijam contested the Lok Sabha election from the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency on an Indian National Congress ticket. Riding on a strong anti-incumbency factor, he defeated his nearest rival, Th. Basanta Kumar of the BJP, by a huge margin of more than one lakh nine thousand votes (109,801 votes, to be precise).

With this win, the INC registered victories in both the Inner and Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituencies, the only two seats the state has in the Lok Sabha.