ENPO temporarily agrees to Centre's offer for Frontier Nagaland Territory

Dimapur, Dec. 18: The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) has stated that it had temporarily decided to accept the offer of the Centre for a Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), a unique arrangement with executive, legislative, and financial autonomy for six eastern districts of Nagaland.

The decision was taken at a tripartite meeting among the ENPO, Centre, and Nagaland Government held in New Delhi on December 13.

The meeting was convened as per the discussion held between the ENPO and a Union Ministry of Home Affairs committee in Guwahati on August 13 at the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the tripartite meeting, the Centre was led by Union Home Secretary Govin Mohan, the Nagaland Government by Chief Secretary J Alam, and the ENPO by its president, Chingmak Chang.

According to a release issued by ENPO president Chang and general secretary M Honang Konyak received here today, the ENPO delegation made its stand clear that the people of eastern Nagaland demand a separate State of 'Frontier Nagaland'.

However, in consideration of the difficulties faced by the Government of India at the present juncture, the ENPO decided to temporarily accept its offer for the FNT, the release added.

It was also decided in the meeting to hold the next round of tripartite meeting by the second week of January, 2025 to deliberate on unresolved issues.

With the ongoing negotiation on the FNT at an advanced stage, the ENPO said that it is hopeful that the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not fail in fulfilling the proposed offer for FNT in the interest of the people of eastern Nagaland.

The ENPO further expressed its confidence that Union Home Minister Shah and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio would honour the statement made in Mon town on February 20, 2023, and in Tuensang town on February 21, 2023, that when the NDPP-BJP Government would come to power in Nagaland, the ENPO issues would be resolved with the full cooperation of the Nagaland Government.

The ENPO also thanked the State Government for submitting its comments as sought by the Centre on the highlights of the draft memorandum of settlement on the FNT. It also expressed its appreciation for the MHA committee led by AK Mishra for its commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of eastern Nagaland.

