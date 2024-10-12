ENPO sets Oct 31 deadline for Nagaland govt to submit comments on FNT to Centre

Kohima, Oct 12: The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), an apex body of eight tribes in the region, has yet gain asked the state government to submit its comments on the “Frontier Nagaland Territory” (FNT) to the Centre by October 31.

The request follows a coordination and consultative meeting held in Mon town on Friday, where various tribal organisations under the banner of ENPO came together to discuss the issue.

The ENPO expressed frustration over the lack of progress, stating that the issue is “being stalemated to date for reasons best known to the state government”.

This marks the third correspondence the ENPO has sent to the state government in the last two months, highlighting the urgency of the matter.

In a letter dated September 14, the ENPO had urged the state government to take the issue seriously, invoking Article 164 (2) of the Constitution of India, which outlines “the spirit of collective responsibility”.

The Union government had previously tasked the Neiphiu Rio administration with providing feedback on a draft memorandum of settlement (MoS) concerning FNT.

Earlier on December 8, 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah provided the highlights of the draft MoS to the Nagaland government, urging a swift response.

The ENPO, representing six districts—Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang—has been at the forefront of a movement advocating for the establishment of the FNT, citing the region's alleged underdevelopment as a driving factor.

In a show of solidarity, residents of eastern Nagaland boycotted the 60th statehood celebration during the Hornbill Festival last year, and they also abstained from voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In a bid to strategise further actions, tribal organisations from eastern Nagaland are scheduled to convene again on November 1.