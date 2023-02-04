ENPO lifts Nagaland election boycott call

Dimapur, Feb 4: With barely three days left for filing of nomination for the February 27 Nagaland Assembly election, Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization (ENPO) on Saturday lifted the boycott call for the polls.

The decision to this effect was taken during its executive meeting held in Dimapur on Saturday following the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to review the August 26, 2022 resolution of ENPO and its constituent tribal bodies and frontal organizations to abstain in any election process.

ENPO also requested all citizens to cooperate with the government in the conduct of election and not create any law-and-order problem within ENPO area.

In a release, ENPO said the meeting discussed the assurance given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ENPO office bearers on February 2 and after due consultation with its constituent tribal bodies and frontal organisations relaxed its resolution with immediate effect.

The MHA has assured that, "a solution as mutually agreed will be reached after following the due process and will be implemented after completion of the election process," ENPO said.

It explained that ENPO has taken serious note of the MHA's request letter dated January 16, 2023 addressed to ENPO President to review the August 26, 2022 resolution of ENPO, its constituent tribal bodies and frontal organizations regarding non-participation in the elections to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls to the Nagaland Assembly in the larger interest of democracy in the country.

"In faith with the Union Home Minister and the MHA, Gol, ENPO relaxes the August 26, 2022 resolution in the interest of fair and peaceful conduct of election in the state," it said.

Since 2010, ENPO has been demanding separate statehood – Frontier Nagaland – alleging that its area comprising six districts of Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Shamatore and Noklak have been neglected in all fronts.

The seven ENPO tribes also didn't participate in the Hornbill Festival of Nagaland pressing for its demand.

ENPO area has 20 seats in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly. The last date for filling nomination is February 7 for the February 27 election.

The MHA has constituted a three-member team to consider the ENPO demand.