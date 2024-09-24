ENPO, ENLU urged to sit across table on Frontier Naga Territory issue to end deadlock

Kohima, Sept. 24: Nagaland minister for Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, highlighted the need for a common meeting point between the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation (ENPO) and the Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU).

Along’s statement comes in the wake of the demand by the ENPO, seeking the state government’s response on the draft Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) between the Centre and the ENPO.

Along emphasised that such a discussion is essential to address concerns related to the Frontier Naga Territory (FNT).

The legislator also stressed that it was crucial to determine what is feasible before presenting their views to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the state cabinet.

Along also reiterated government’s commitment to inclusivity, particularly with regard to the demands of the Eastern Nagas.

The ENPO recently reminded the state government to present its view on the MoS draft for the FNT, which the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had handed over to the state government in December 2023.

According to the ENPO, the state was expected to provide its comments by December 31, 2023. The matter, however, remains pending.

The ENPO expressed its faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the Nagaland Legislative Assembly; and stated that the Organisation is positive that the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Eastern Nagaland would be respected and addressed promptly.

The reminder follows an earlier meeting between ENPO executives and the Chief Minister on August 23, 2024, where a formal request was submitted for feedback on the FNT draft.

Another reminder was issued on September 14, 2024, urging the state government to take a more serious stance on the matter and act in line with the spirit of collective responsibility as envisaged in Article 164(2) of the Indian Constitution.

In its most recent meeting on September 17, 2024, held in Dimapur, the ENPO executive had also resolved that any media house, scholars, writers, or individuals wishing to telecast, broadcast, or make press statements regarding the FNT issue must first seek approval from the ENPO Office.