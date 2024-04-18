ENPO declares total shut down in Eastern Nagaland on eve of LS Polls

Nagaland, Apr 18:Tension grips Nagaland on the eve of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, as Eastern Nagaland districts will enter an indefinite total shutdown on Thursday night.

Under the authority of the Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency. The shutdown will take effect at 6 p.m. on April 18, enveloping the entire jurisdiction of Eastern Nagaland, including the districts of Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak, and Shamator.



The decision to enforce the shutdown comes amid heightened tensions and political fervour in the region. Exemptions have been granted for government servants on election duty with valid ID proof, District Administration personnel, as well as Army, Paramilitary, and State Police forces. Individuals requiring medical emergencies, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) staff, and Postal Services employees are also exempted from the shutdown.



Furthermore, Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), Tribal Bodies, Eastern Nagaland Women's Organisation (ENWO), Eastern Nagaland Students' Federation (ENSF), and Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency volunteers have been granted exemption from the shutdown.



The ENPO has taken an uncompromising stance to boycott the Lok Sabha election in protest against the delay in addressing its demand for the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT).



Recently, the apex tribal body representing seven Naga tribes pointed fingers at the state government, attributing blame for the delay in meeting its FNT demand.



The ENPO had revealed that it received information indicating that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had provided the highlights of a draft Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) for FNT to the State Government in December 2023.



As per the protocol, the state government was required to furnish its comments to the ministry by December 31, 2023. However, no comments were submitted to date, and the election was announced.



The ENPO had also written a letter addressed to the 20 elected members of the Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU) on Wednesday, urging them to honour the decision taken by the Eastern Public.

