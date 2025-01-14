ENPO confident as next round of tripartite talks on Frontier Nagaland Territory near

Kohima, Jan 14: In the lead-up to the next round of tripartite talks between the Centre and the Nagaland government on the establishment of a Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) held a closed-door meeting with the Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union (ENLU) in Dimapur recently.

Termed as an "informal consultation", the meeting focused on strategising the path forward, following the ENPO’s temporary agreement to the Centre's offer of a “Unique Arrangement”. This proposal includes Executive, Legislative, and Financial Autonomy for the proposed territory.

ENPO chief A. Chingmak Chang clarified that the meeting did not have a formal agenda or resolutions but was aimed at fostering collaboration among stakeholders.

“There was neither an agenda nor a resolution, but the meeting discussed ‘how to go about further’ as we have to go hand in hand,” he told a local daily.

Chang further elaborated on the current status of negotiations, describing them as being in an advanced stage.

“Our talks (with the stakeholders) are progressing well, and we are hopeful of a positive outcome,” he said, adding that the ENPO is confident in the Centre’s commitment to addressing their concerns.

The ENPO’s demand for a FNT, which would encompass the areas inhabited by the Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir, and Yimkhiung communities, has been a longstanding issue.

The movement gained traction last year when the ENPO, following widespread protests and sanctions, welcomed the Centre's proposal to establish an autonomous council in December.

This decision emerged from a tripartite meeting in New Delhi on December 13, convened after earlier discussions between the ENPO and the Ministry of Home Affairs in Guwahati in August, directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The ENPO remains optimistic, reiterating its faith in commitments made by Shah and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Both leaders had assured during public addresses in Mon and Tuensang towns in February 2023 that the issues would be resolved under the NDPP-BJP government with the cooperation of the Nagaland state administration.

With negotiations at a critical juncture, the upcoming talks are expected to be crucial in determining the framework and future of the proposed FNT.