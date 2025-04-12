'Enough is enough’: Manipur MLA slams Kamjong contractors over delays in projects

Imphal, April 12: Contractors and agencies associated with construction projects in Kamjong district have come under intense scrutiny following a surprise inspection by Phungyar MLA Leishiyo Keishing on Friday.

The MLA was accompanied by Hoping Chitung, headman of Kamjong, members of the Village Authority, and local community leaders during the visit.

Together, they inspected several key developmental projects, including the long-pending Sadbhavana Mandap and Ava Market Complex at the heart of Kamjong headquarters—projects that began in 2021.

Despite nearly five years having passed and significant financial investments made, both projects remain incomplete and are marred by poor workmanship.

Aggrieved by the “substandard and incomplete” state of the work, Keishing lashed out at the concerned contractors, warning of strict legal action if they failed to improve.

“There is a definite lack of accountability. Enough is enough — the people of Kamjong will no longer be taken for granted,” said a visibly frustrated Keishing.

The legislator minced no words, accusing the contractors of treating public funds like personal treasure.

He revealed that although the tender was awarded in accordance with the Detailed Project Report (DPR), little meaningful progress had been made.

Keishing recalled that the then Chief Minister had, in 2021, promised the speedy completion of the Ava Market (Ema Market). “Yet today, the building remains only half-built,” he said.

His next stop was Kamjong District Hospital, where he found a dismal state of affairs, including a lack of basic facilities. Keishing visited the patient wards, interacted with patients, and even offered monetary assistance to those in need.

The inspection continued to the site of the under-construction Nursing College. Despite a year having passed since the foundation stone was laid, the project had barely progressed.

At the under-construction 50-bedded hospital, Keishing discovered shockingly substandard construction materials.

“The bricks are of such poor quality they crumble with the lightest touch,” he said. To the disbelief of those present, he lightly kicked a wall — and it collapsed immediately.

This incident, witnessed by everyone, laid bare the alarming fragility of the structure and the criminal negligence involved.

When questioned, one of the masons confessed that he had raised concerns about the poor materials, but was told by the contractor to continue the work regardless.

Outraged, Keishing reiterated his demand for immediate accountability and warned that the people of Kamjong would not tolerate any further negligence.