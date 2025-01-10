Enforcement directorate conducts raids in Tripura, drug kingpins under scanner

Agartala, Jan. 10: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out simultaneous raids at seven locations across Tripura. Several individuals who had their names linked with illicit drug trafficking and distribution networks are reportedly in the radar of the central agency, top sources in Tripura State Administration have revealed.

The money trail left behind by the drug trafficking apparently caught the attention of the investigating agency and based on which the raids were carried out.

The operation, which began in the morning, saw the deployment of heavy security forces to ensure law and order during the searches and confiscation activities.

According to official sources, this operation is part of an ongoing investigation into financial crimes and illegal drug trade in the region. ED teams are examining documents, digital evidence, and other materials that may help uncover a potential link between drug traffickers and financial criminals.

While specific locations have not been disclosed, sources have indicated that urban centers such as Agartala, Nandan Nagar, and the MBB Airport area are known to be vulnerable points for drug trafficking.

Concerns have been growing due to Tripura's role as an increasing transit point for illegal drug trade between neighboring states and the rest of the country.

Sources said that more than 250 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans had been assigned with the ED teams and the whole operation is being supervised by the ED chief of the state. It is yet not clear as to what evidence the ED could got hold of after the raids.