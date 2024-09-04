End of insurgency in Tripura: NLFT, ATTF sign tripartite peace accord; ₹250 Cr package announced

Agartala, Sept 4: The Centre and the Tripura government signed a memorandum of settlement (MoS) with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) on Wednesday.

The signing took place in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and NLFT and ATTF were represented by a 10-member delegation, in North Block of Central Secretariat Building, New Delhi.

From NLFT (BM), group chief Biswa Mohan Debbarma and Vice President of the organisation Upendra Reang, signed the agreement paper, while Alindra Reang was the key signatory from ATTF.

Describing the signing as a "milestone", Minister Shah announced an economic package of Rs. 250 crore for the 328 cadres who would lay down their arms as per the peace accord.

“With this, a total of 12 peace accords have been signed for the Northeast. As many as 10,000 militants have laid down arms to rejoin the mainstream. Successful implementation of these agreements saved thousands of lives, be it of a rebel, security personnel, or an innocent civilian. After this peace pact with NLFT and ATTF, 328 cadres would rejoin normal life and contribute to Tripura's development and progress,” said Minister Shah.

The Union Minister also assured the members of NLFT and ATTF that the accord signed on Wednesday would be implemented in “letter and spirit” and all the aspirations of the Tiprasa people would be fulfilled by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) has been withdrawn from the whole of Tripura and in entire Northeast, areas under the Act reduced significantly.We are indebted for the social-cultural and linguistic development of the people living in the Northeastern region,” he added.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, while appreciating the move, expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and Minister Shah.

“A dozen peace accords related to the Northeast have been signed under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, and most of these agreements have resolved very complex and critical issues. Apart from that, the Government of India and the Government of Tripura have also launched numerous schemes for transforming the lives of the people living in remote areas. I welcome all the members of NLFT and ATTF to be a part of society and lead a life full of prosperity and peace,” Dr. Saha said.

Speaking at the event, NLFT leader Upendra Reang said that they decided to join the mainstream life, showing trust in the central government.

“We hope the Government of India will keep its promise and implement the financial package for the welfare of the Tiprasa people,” said Reang.

Among the others, the Government of India’s NE advisor AK Mishra, West Tripura, and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Founder of the Tipra Motha Party, royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, IB Chief Tapan Deka, and senior officials of MHA remained present at the event.





