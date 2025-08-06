'Encroachment a disease,’ says Imphal West DC as Manipur begins statewide evictions

Imphal, August 6: Authorities in Manipur have launched a statewide crackdown on illegal encroachments with notices being served and surveys conducted across several urban zones, including the congested MG Avenue in Imphal West — the commercial heart of the capital city.

The eviction process, spearheaded by the District Administration along with the Municipal Administration, Housing & Urban Development (MAHUD) Department, town planning officials, and municipal corporation representatives, began on August 6.

Speaking from MG Avenue on Wednesday, Deputy Collector M Rajkumar Singh confirmed that public notices had already been issued in multiple areas and ground action is underway.

“There is widespread encroachment — both land and aerial. Gullies and roads that exist in official maps have been completely taken over,” he said.

According to Rajkumar, four dedicated teams have been assigned to survey key commercial zones including Thangal Bazar and Paona Bazar, where violations are rampant.

He cited a glaring example in MG Avenue where an 11-foot-wide gully, clearly marked in the 1990–91 land records, has now been reduced to just three to four feet — with multi-storey buildings constructed on either side.

"On the northern end of the gully, someone has even built a gate. This is just one of many such cases," he noted.

In recent days, authorities have held coordination meetings involving the Director of MAHUD, the Chief Town Planner, the Municipal Commissioner, ADCs, and SDOs to finalise the eviction roadmap.

“We have been examining land records for the past six to seven days to ensure that actions are taken based on accurate documentation,” Rajkumar added.

Encroachers are first being given a chance to voluntarily dismantle illegal structures. If they fail to comply, the authorities will initiate demolition under security cover.

“After the surveys are completed and properties marked, another round of notices will be served. Encroachers will have the opportunity to file objections if any — but ultimately, eviction will follow,” said Rajkumar.

He stressed that encroachments into public spaces like footpaths, drains, roadsides, riversides, and streams were illegal and would no longer be tolerated.

“Frankly, it has become a disease in Manipur. People construct right up to the road or drain edge, ignoring the mandated gap of four to five feet. It’s a dangerous trend,” he said.

Rajkumar also underlined the broader public health implications of unchecked encroachment.

“Clogged drains and encroached waterways are a major reason for waterlogging in Imphal. That’s contributing to a rise in diseases like dengue and Japanese encephalitis,” he said.

Interestingly, in several instances, people have already started dismantling unauthorised structures on their own.

“This cannot be a one-day fix. Citizens must also shoulder their moral responsibility. As per the Constitution, fulfilling fundamental duties includes respecting public infrastructure and common spaces,” Rajkumar said, calling for long-term corrective measures.

As eviction drives intensify in urban areas, officials say that strict enforcement will be followed through, but public cooperation remains key to reclaiming Manipur’s urban spaces.