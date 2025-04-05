‘Embrace urbanisation, but stay rooted’: CM Sarma urges NE youth in Arunachal

Guwahati, April 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called on the youth of the Northeast to remain rooted in their traditions and cultural identity, even as they embrace urbanisation and modern knowledge.

Speaking at the 59th Mopin Festival in Aalo, West Siang district, Sarma highlighted that traditions form the foundation of one’s identity. “We must learn from the outside world, but never forget who we are, where we come from, and what our traditions stand for,” he said.

He began his speech by quoting verses from a well-known song by Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, highlighting the enduring camaraderie between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Underscoring the importance of cultural preservation, Sarma said, “We must welcome urbanisation and the teachings of science and technology, but not at the cost of our roots. Our identity, our culture, and our traditions must remain intact.”

Referring to Mopin Festival as a powerful symbol of the region’s cultural continuity, he added, “This festival has been observed for over a thousand years. It has guided our ancestors through hardship, teaching them to respect nature and persevere with agriculture. We cannot afford to forget its value.”

The Chief Minister also cautioned against religious and cultural dilution. “Today, people try to dictate how we should practise our faith. I want to remind them—your religion may be 500 years old, but ours has stood strong for 5,000,” he said.

Sarma further noted the Northeast’s ongoing transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Once considered among the most neglected, the region is now moving towards becoming one of India’s most empowered. This is just the beginning. The coming years will bring unprecedented growth across all sectors,” he said.

The event was also attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and State Cultural Affairs Minister Dasanglu Pul.

Chief Minister Khandu, in his address, hailed his Assam counterpart as a dynamic leader of the Northeast and a prominent figure in the country's political landscape.

Referring to the historic "Namsai Declaration" signed on July 15, 2022, Khandu acknowledged Sarma’s proactive leadership in resolving the decades-old boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

“With Himantaji’s cooperation almost all boundary issues have been resolved except for few pockets, where (regional) committees from both the states will revisit. We are optimistic that these will too be resolved soon,” Khandu added, while expressing gratitude to his Assam CM on behalf the state’s people.

Mopin Festival, one of Arunachal Pradesh’s key agricultural festivals, is celebrated by the Galo community across West Siang, Leparada, Lower Siang, East Siang, Upper Subansiri, and other Galo-inhabited regions. The festival expresses gratitude for a good harvest and invokes blessings for peace and prosperity.