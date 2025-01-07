Electric trains likely to operate in Tripura from February as part of Rs 46-Cr project

Agartala, Jan. 7: Following the completion of a key electrification project in Tripura, trains running on electricity are likely to begin operations in the NE state by February, officials said on Monday.

The electrification project, with a cost of Rs 46 crore, which was launched in 2022, will connect Tripura with the national railway grid. Diesel-powered train engines presently operate in Tripura.

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) will be ready to supply power to the electric transmission line of the railways in the State by February, the officials said.

The NFR has already completed electrification work from Badarpur to Agartala via Dharmanagar in the north-eastern state.

"We had undertaken work for the erection of three traction power substations Kumarghat in Unakoti district, Teliamura in Khowai district, and Udaipur in Gomati district. The erection of Kumarghat substation was completed in March last year," Assistant General Manager (Transmission), TSECL, Nirupam Guha, said.

He said the substation at Udaipur is set to be completed by this month and the one at Teliamura by February.

"After the completion of the three traction substations, the TSECL will be ready in all respects to energise the railway electric transmission line from Dharmanagar to Agartala and elsewhere," Guha said.

Guha said the department has sought 5 MW power for each substation on a daily basis, and if required, more power could be supplied.

"We are confident once this project is completed, more advanced and faster trains will be introduced in the north-eastern state. It will play a crucial role in boosting infrastructure and the economic growth of the State," Guha said.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, the electrification work has been completed from Badarpur to Agartala via Dharmanagar, barring the hilly stretch of the Lumding- Badarpur section.

"Steps have been taken to complete the electrification work from Lumding to Agartala as early as possible," he said.

- With inputs from news agencies