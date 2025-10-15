Election Commission delists 3 unrecognised political parties in Meghalaya

Shillong, Oct 15: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has delisted three Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) from Meghalaya for failing to contest any elections held over the past six years.

The delisted parties are the Meghalaya Democratic Party from Mission Compound, Mawkhar, Shillong; the North East Social Democratic Party from Mawlai Mawdatbaki, Shillong; and the Regional Democratic Secular Congress from Lower Lumparing, Shillong.

These parties are among 475 RUPPs across India removed from the list of registered political parties maintained by the ECI. The move follows a sustained drive by the Commission to ensure transparency, accountability, and compliance among political entities.

Earlier this year, the Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had issued notices to several inactive parties in the State, warning of possible delisting over continued absence from electoral participation.

Similar action was also observed in other northeastern States, including Tripura, where the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) faced delisting after being flagged for inactivity by the ECI.

Nationwide, the ECI has intensified efforts to clean up its registry by removing non-functioning political outfits. In August this year, 334 unrecognised political parties were delisted for non-compliance with mandatory norms and lack of electoral activity.

