Eight-year-old found dead in Manipur IDP camp; co-resident detained

Imphal, April 6: An eight-year-old girl staying at a relief camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur’s Imphal East district was found dead hours after she went missing, triggering panic among displaced families and raising serious concerns over safety within such camps.

The victim, a resident of Moreh Ward No. 9 (Moreh Khunou Leikai), went missing on the evening of April 5.

As alarm spread, family members and fellow camp residents launched a search, combing nearby ponds and surrounding areas, but were unable to trace her.

A missing person report was subsequently lodged at Irilbung Police Station around 7:30 pm.

Police teams, led by senior officers including the Superintendents of Police of Imphal East and Imphal West, launched a large-scale search operation.

CCTV footage from nearby locations was also analysed as part of the investigation.

During the probe, police detained Laishram Langamba (28), a native of Churachandpur who was residing at the same relief camp as the victim.

According to police, he is the prime accused in the case.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime and told investigators that he had disposed of the body near Singjamei Bridge along the Imphal River.

Acting on this disclosure, police recovered the body at around 2:30 am on April 6. The body has been sent to the JNIMS mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the crime. Officials added that the post-mortem report will determine whether any sexual assault was involved.

The incident has sent shockwaves across relief camps, with displaced families expressing fear and demanding enhanced security measures.