Eight minors among 12 rescued in five-day RPF drive across NFR stations

Guwahati, Feb 2: Twelve people, including eight minors, have been rescued by Railway Protection Force (RPF) from different stations and trains under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

During the operations, conducted over a period of five days till January 28, 12 persons, including eight minors, were rescued.

"RPF teams carried out a series of coordinated rescue operations at multiple railway stations, successfully tracing and rescuing vulnerable passengers found travelling alone or in distress conditions," the statement said.

The cases also involved runaway minor girls and boys, destitute children, and unattended passengers identified through routine station surveillance and RailMadad complaints, a statement informed, on Monday.

Major rescue operations were conducted at Falakata, Lumding, Kishanganj, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Kamakhya, Katihar (East), and Guwahati stations.

All the minors were safely handed over to concerned Child Line units and recognised child care organisations, while the adults were produced before local police authorities for further necessary action.

The NFR urged passengers to report any unattended minor or suspicious situation immediately to RPF staff or through RailMadad for swift response and assistance.

Throughout 2025, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued 1,101 children, comprising 802 boys and 299 girls, and handed them over to Child Welfare Committees or reunited them with their families for care and rehabilitation.

As part of Mission AAHT (Action Against Human Trafficking), the RPF also rescued nine children and 80 adults during the year, resulting in the arrest of nine traffickers.

In a recent operation on January 21, 2026, RPF personnel at Guwahati railway station, working with CPDS and CIB teams, rescued two runaway minor boys.

The children were subsequently handed over to Childline, Guwahati, for protection and rehabilitation.

With inputs from PTI