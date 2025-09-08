Eight high-level task forces formed to drive Northeast’s growth: Scindia

Guwahati, Sept 8: The Northeast has the power and potential to reach the economic, sociocultural and philosophical zenith, according to Minister of Development of North East Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He said that the role of the DoNER ministry is to strengthen the bridge between the Northeast and the rest of India.

In an interview with The Assam Tribune, the Union minister revealed that eight high-level task forces have been formed to chalk out plans for key sectors of the region. One Chief Minister is the head of each task force and other Chief Ministers of the region are members.

The task forces will chalk out plans for development of key sectors like agriculture, handloom and handicraft, tourism, poultry products, etc. Development of these key sectors is crucial for economic development of the region, said Scindia.

Scindia pointed out that the Northeast is India’s bridge towards the east and southeast and that is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid stress on the overall development of the region.

Modi himself has visited the region around 70 times so far, which is more than all previous Prime Ministers taken together, while Central ministers of the NDA government have visited the Northeast more than 700 times.

The DoNER minister said that there has been a five-fold increase in Central allocations to the region during the time of the NDA government. He revealed that the total length of the national highways in the region increased manifold, while the number of active airports has increased from nine to 17.

Five State capitals are connected by railways and two more would be connected soon. He said that Rs 80,000 crore is being spent on development of railways in the region.

Scindia said that the Sela tunnel and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu are engineering marvels, while an AIIMS has already started functioning and an IIM is coming up.

Scindia pointed out that the Centre organised the North East Investment Summit, in which investments worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore was promised by both private and public sector organisations.

“The summit was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, while before the summit I held roadshows all over the country along with the Chief Ministers of the Northeastern states,” he added.

He said that the promised investments would go a long way in overall economic development of the region, and that the semiconductor project would also improve the economy of Assam substantially.

The Centre has also asked the Chief Ministers of the Northeast to identify the USPs of their respective States so that those can be marketed worldwide.

The DoNER ministry has also decided to fully utilise the tourism potential of the Northeast in public-private partnership mode. “We want to provide end-to-end solution for tourists, including hotels, travel, tour guides, etc., and the State governments, Centre and private parties would join hands to complete the ambitious project.”

Scindia revealed that he has personal links with the Northeast. “One of my aunts was married to the Maharaja of Tripura. That is why I thank the Prime Minister for giving me the opportunity to serve the region,” he added.