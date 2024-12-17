Eight arrested for killing migrant labourers in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 17: In a major breakthrough, Manipur Police arrested eight cadres of the proscribed militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) (KCP-PWG) in connection with the killing of two migrant labourers from Bihar in Kakching district. The arrests were made during large-scale operations following the gruesome incident, which occurred on Saturday evening near Keirak.

According to a police statement on Tuesday, the operation commenced after the armed miscreants fatally attacked the two labourers. The victims, who were non-locals, were shot dead, sparking outrage.

"Operations were conducted on a large scale at various suspected areas," the police said. "During one such operation on Monday, Manipur Police apprehended an active cadre of the KCP (PWG), identified as Irengbam Rameshwar Singh (48), from Kakching Lamkhai."

Following Singh's interrogation, police raided a camp in the Kakching Mamang Ching Laipham Loknung area, leading to the arrest of seven more cadres. The arrested individuals were identified as:

Elangabm Herojit Singh (40)

Heikrujam Prem (28)

Okram Arundatta (30)

Senjam Rebingson (27)

Okram Amarjit (31)

Aribam Ghanendrajit Sharma (25)

Chongtham Rajkumar (26)









Arms & ammunition

During the operation, a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, including:

One 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine

One country-made 9mm pistol with a magazine

One .32 pistol with a magazine

One country-made 7.62 sniper rifle with a magazine

Two DBBL guns

Two SBBL guns

Three HE grenades with one detonator

Ammunition

Two handsets and ten mobile phones





In a separate operation in Kakching Ching Kakpham, two more cadres of KCP (PWG), identified as Lisham Premananda Meitei alias Poirei (45) and James Ningthoujam (44), were also arrested on Monday.









Arrests

The police have handed over the arrested individuals and the recovered items to the concerned police station for further investigation.

This decisive action comes amidst growing concern over militant activity in the region, especially targeting non-locals. Authorities have vowed to continue operations to ensure the safety and security of residents and migrant workers in the state.