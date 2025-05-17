Efforts underway to identify 10 ultras killed in Manipur: Army

Imphal, May 17: The Army on Friday said that efforts are on to ascertain the identities of the ten suspected ultras who were killed in an operation in Chandel district on May 14.

It added that a large cache of weapons, including seven AK-47 rifles, one RPG launcher, one M4 rifle, and four single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) rifles, ammunition, and other war-like stores, was seized during the operation.

On May 14, a patrol party of the Assam Rifles was fired upon by suspected militants near New Samtal village in Chandel along the Indo-Myanmar border.

“Demonstrating exceptional composure and combat readiness, the soldiers responded in a precise, measured and calibrated manner,” stated the PRO and spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, Manipur, Nagaland and Southern Arunachal Pradesh in a press release on Friday afternoon. “The operation resulted in the neutralisation of ten individuals in camouflage fatigues.”

Stating that preliminary investigation suggests that the slain individuals were involved in cross-border insurgent activities, the PRO added: “Efforts are under way to confirm their identities.”

Meanwhile, the situation along the Indo-Myanmar border is under heightened surveillance. Security forces are maintaining coordination with civil administration and intelligence agencies to ensure peace and stability in the region.

New Samtal is a remote tribal village located about 150 km south of Imphal under Khengjoy block. This area has been a hotbed of insurgent activities due to its strategic location along the border and difficult terrain. Manipur shares a nearly 398-km boundary with Myanmar.