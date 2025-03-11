Education, health, economy get major boost in Rs 39,842 Cr Arunachal budget

Itanagar, March 11: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister-in-charge of Finance Chowna Mein on Monday presented the State's Annual Budget of Rs 39,842.23 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, reflecting a deficit of Rs 966.65 crore. The Budget has marked an 11.16 per cent increase over the previous financial year's allocation.

Mein said that the Budget was anchored on four key pillars-investing in people, investing in infrastructure, investing in economy, and investing in innovation - aimed at realizing the vision of 'Viksit Arunachal'.

Key allocations in the Budget included Rs 369 crore for health sector, Rs 3,000 crore for education, Rs 1,112 crore for agriculture and allied sector, Rs 392 crore for women and child development, Rs 100 crore for CM Social Security Scheme, Rs 435 crore for Mission Antyodaya, Rs 106 crore for skill development, Rs 120 crore for youth and sports, Rs 108 crore for tourism, and Rs 60 crore for indigenous affairs.

"In the Budget Estimates (BE) of FY 2025-26, we have estimated revenue receipts at Rs 34,544.07 crore and capital receipts at Rs 5,298.16 crore making total receipts of Rs 39,842.23 crore, against total estimated receipts of Rs 35,840.79 crore in BE 2024-25, an increase of 11.16%, which comes to Rs 4,001.44 crore," Mein said in his Budget speech.

The Budget projected the State's share of Central taxes at Rs 24,992.35 crore, an increase of 16.61 per cent over the last financial year's estimate. This aligns with the State's vision of 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Arunachal', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister added.













Arunachal Pradesh Assembly as Chowna Mein tables Budget for FY 2025-26 (@ChownaMeinBJP/ X)

In addition, the government projected the State's own tax revenue at Rs 3,395.64 crore and non-tax revenue at Rs 1,212.08 crore, totalling Rs 4,607.72 crore during 2025-26, which is 15 per cent more than last fiscal's estimate, he said.

The Deputy CM added that for the FY 2025-26, the fiscal deficit was estimated at 2.02% of GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product), in absolute terms and was within the norms of fiscal deficit targets laid down in the Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2006.

"In line with the Union Budget, I envision this Budget around the principles of a 'Viksit Arunachal' where we have zero-poverty; 100% quality school education; access to high-quality, affordable and comprehensive healthcare; 100% skilled labour with meaningful employment; more than 70% women in economic activities; and farmers making our State the fruit bowl of India," Mein said.

Overall, the Budget focused on infrastructure development, health, education, and human resource enhancement to ensure inclusive growth and address the aspirations of the people of the State.

The Deputy CM also announced the introduction of a new scheme called 'Chief Minister's Comprehensive State Rural Road Development Programme' with an initial allocation of Rs 500 crore, totalling Rs 2,000 crore spanning over the next four years.

Informing that the coming financial year 2025-26 has been declared as the 'Year of Human Capital', he said, "This Budget will facilitate a transformative phase in our State's development journey, with a comprehensive focus on nurturing our vibrant human capital. We reaffirm our commitment to build a skilled and dynamic workforce while fostering a culture of technological advancement, research, and entrepreneurship," he added.

- By Correspondent