Ed Sheeran’s Shillong concert sold out, 30,000 fans expected at Polo Grounds on Feb 12

Shillong, Feb 10: Shillong is set to become the “Perfect” concert destination in India as global music icon Ed Sheeran takes the stage for a highly anticipated concert on February 12.

The city, known for its vibrant music culture, is ready to host over 30,000 fans for what promises to be a sensational night of music at the JN Stadium Polo Grounds.

The Meghalaya government is fully invested in ensuring the concert is a smooth and memorable experience for fans.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh highlighted that the state would handle key logistics, including policing, security, medical facilities, and road clearances.

“Meghalaya is a trendsetter in India’s concert economy,” Lyngdoh said, highlighting the growing significance of the state in the country’s music tourism landscape.

The concert, part of Sheeran's + – = ÷ x tour, has already sold out, with some tickets reaching an eye-popping price of Rs. 30,000.

Despite the steep prices, fans are eager to hear some of Sheeran’s most popular tracks, including anthems like Shape of You, Perfect, Thinking Out Loud, and Bad Habits.

Sheeran’s 23-song setlist for the Shillong concert will surely have the crowd singing along to every word.

Over the years, Shillong has established itself as a key stop for global musicians, with legends like Michael Learns to Rock, Scorpions, Air Supply, Akon, and Bryan Adams having performed in the city.

Now, the town eagerly awaits what could be one of its most electrifying concerts yet, with Ed Sheeran leading the way.

As the stage is set for this monumental event, the city is ready to serenade the world, offering a perfect blend of music, culture, and an unforgettable experience for concert-goers.