ED raids in Tripura, incriminating documents worth Rs 2 crore seized

Agartala, Dec 20: The Enforcement Directorate has carried out raids in Agartala and Sepahijala in connection with three drug trafficking cases. The search operations were launched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

According to a statement, incriminating documents worth Rs two crore were seized during the raids.



"ED initiated investigations under PMLA, 2002 based on FIRs registered under sections 20/29 of NDPS Act,1985 by Tripura Police and charge sheet filed against the accused persons namely Sujit Sarkar, Shri Bijoy Paul and family members of Paresh Chandra Roy for their active involvement in storage, trafficking and sale of cannabis(Beyond prescribed commercial quantity) which is prohibited under NDPS Act,1985", the press statement added.

The ED probe also traced disproportionate bank balance, insurance policies and immovable properties.

"PMLA investigation also revealed that huge amounts of cash were deposited in their bank accounts and also in the bank accounts of their family members.

During the search operations, the proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 2 Crore in the form of bank balance available in bank account, FD, insurance policies and documents of immovable properties have been seized.

The statement added that further investigation is in progress.