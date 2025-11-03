ECI to review complaint against Mizoram CM over poll code breach

Aizawl, Nov 3: Allegations of election code violations against Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and his adviser, Dr Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah, have been forwarded to the Election Commission of India for review, state joint chief electoral officer Ethel Rothangpuii said.

Rothangpuii said the case arose from a complaint lodged by the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), which accused the two leaders of breaching the Election Model Code of Conduct (EMCC) during the campaign for the Dampa assembly bye-election. Show-cause notices were issued to both Lalduhoma and Chinzah, and the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has since submitted its explanation to the chief electoral officer’s office, she said.

The CEO’s office will examine the explanation and forward the matter to the Election Commission of India on Monday for its final decision,” Rothangpuii said.

According to the complaint filed by advocate Zothansangi Hmar on behalf of the MNF, the Chief Minister, during a campaign launch at West Phaileng village on October 21, announced a new Rs 770 crore water supply project to be implemented at Reiek village.

The project, involving construction of a dam, is meant to provide water to Reiek and 14 nearby villages. The complaint also alleged that Dr Chinzah held free medical camps at Parvatui and Phulpui West villages on October 17, where medicines were distributed at no cost.

Hmar stated that these activities violated specific provisions of the EMCC — namely Chapter II (j) and Chapter VIII, clauses (3) and (14). The complaint was routed to the district election officer (DEO) of Mamit district.





