ECI reschedules counting date of Arunachal & Sikkim from June 4 to June 2

Guwahati, Mar 17:The Election Commission of India changed the counting of votes date in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly polls from June 4 to June 2, 2024.

The Election Commission (EC) previously stated that the votes from the two assembly elections would be counted on June 4, along with the Lok Sabha poll votes. However, due to the expiry of the two assembly terms on June 2, the EC has decided to bring forward the counting date.

"There shall be no change in respect of schedule for Parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim," it noted.