ECI bans exit, opinion polls for Mizoram’s Dampa, Bihar Assembly & eight other states

Aizawl, Nov 7: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has prohibited the conduct and publication of exit and opinion polls in connection with the Bihar Assembly elections and by-elections in eight States, including the Dampa Assembly constituency in Mamit district of Mizoram.

The directive, issued under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, bars the collection, broadcast, or publication of any exit or opinion poll through print, electronic, or digital media from 7 am on Thursday until 6.30 pm on Tuesday, the day of polling.

According to the ECI’s order, no person or organisation will be permitted to publish or publicise the results of any exit or opinion poll during this restricted period. The Commission stated that the ban applies to all forms of communication, including newspapers, television, radio, online platforms, and social media channels.

The ECI further reiterated that under Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the publication or telecast of exit or opinion poll results is also prohibited for a period of 48 hours before the close of polling in any election.





