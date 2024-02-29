Echoes of ancient tradition: The Sherdukpen tribe's timeless odyssey

Rupa, Feb 29: In the heart of the Himalayas, where the majestic mountains embrace the sky with the whispers of nature reverberating through the valleys, lies the enchanting land of a close-knit tribe numbering fewer than 5000 individuals. Rooted in tradition, resiliency, and remarkable achievements, the Sherdukpen community is intricately interwoven into the rich cultural tapestry of Arunachal Pradesh.



Nestled within the West Kameng district, the Sherdukpen people are guardians of ancient traditions and timeless wisdom. Within their small yet vibrant community pulsates the enduring legacy of Asu Gyaptong, a descendant of the legendary Tibetan prince Gyalpo Songtsen Gampo, who traversed through time to reside in the tranquil valleys of Arunachal Pradesh. Their saga, adorned with tales of migration and heritage, paints a vivid portrait of their profound bond with land and lineage.



The Sherdukpen people, inspired by their royal lineage, flourished under the benevolent rule of the 'Saat Rajas' or the Seven Kings. Through centuries of upheaval and change, the Saat Rajas remained steadfast guardians of Sherdukpen culture and tradition, preserving the community's heritage for future generations.



The community also boasts a rich lineage of highly educated individuals and illustrious leaders who helped shape the course of Sherdukpen history, including notable figures like Former Chief Minister PK Thungan, Former Member of Parliament RK Khrimey, and Former Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, among others.



Tracing the Sherdukpen tribe's historical journey from the realm of the 'Saat Rajas' to the corridors of modern governance, RK Khrimey, who is currently the National Convener for Core Group for Tibetan Cause (CGTC), gazes upon the era of the British Raj to the historical ties with Assam.



"In the annals of history, our land was known as the domain of the 'Saat Rajas,' who served as dignified representatives of our community, acknowledged even during the British colonial period. The Saat Rajas' were never subjugated by the British, demonstrating their resilience despite being a small tribe. Representatives of the community stood proudly alongside the British, symbolising their stature and unwavering resolve," the former MP said.



He further emphasized the Sherdukpen's ties with Assam, from the ancient corridors of the Ahom empire to the bustling markets of modernity. The neighbouring state has served as a beacon of trade, culture, and communal harmony. "Our ancestors," he muses, "carved paths through the rugged terrain, forging bonds with neighbouring tribes and distant lands."



Ranching Dorjee Thongdok, an Ex-Zila Parishad Chairperson, reminisces about the age-old ties that bind the Sherdukpen community to the heartland of Assam. During the reign of the Ahom Kings in Assam, the Sherdukpens stood as trusted allies, receiving annual payments and recognition for their contributions to regional stability and commerce. Through annual visits and cultural exchanges, the Sherdukpens have forged bonds of friendship and mutual respect, transcending borders.



"We have a longstanding relationship with the plains people of Assam, dating back to the Ahom era with annual visits to Dhekiajuli and Orang Mouza. Historically, the Sherdukpens were recognised as Saat Rajas or 'the Charduar Bhutias'. They used to receive annual payments during the Ahom Kings' rule. Following the arrival of the British in 1885, the Sherdukpens were granted approximately 367 bighas of free state land in the Jargaon area of Assam. Despite subsequent changes like land allocations and implementation of the Land Ceiling Act, we continue to manage approximately 50 bighas of land in Assam, dedicated to cultural and religious purposes," RD Thongdo said.



The Sherdukpen community dances to the rhythms of age-old customs and is not merely a relic of the past but a living force breathing life into the present. A unique governance system rooted in ancient customs and traditions serves as the bedrock of the Sherdukpen society, with customary laws providing a framework for resolving conflicts and maintaining social cohesion.



The Joint Secretary of All Sherdukpen Blu sheds light on the community's cultural heritage and governance structure. Upholding age-old traditions and customary laws, the Sherdukpens navigate the complexities of justice and governance guided by the wisdom of their elders.



He mentioned that the Sherdukpen community is deeply rooted in age-old customs and distinctively operates under two councils, the Thukpen Village Council (TVC) and the Shergaon Village Council (SVC). Both councils function robustly, guided by well-established customary laws with a sizable power of jurisdiction, overseeing all criminal proceedings, be it matters of land disputes or familial disagreements, without resorting to formal courts.



Once influenced by the winds of trade and commerce, the Sherdukpen economy sprang from the fertile soils of Arunachal Pradesh. In the serene valleys of Rupa and Shergaon, the Sherdukpen people embraced agriculture and farming.



Exemplifying the spirit of resilience, Dorjee Khandu Khrimey, a Trout farmer and entrepreneur built a thriving business with perseverance and determination. Amid financial constraints and uncertainty, he took up the challenge with some aid from the government and pioneered pond-based rainbow trout farming in the region. The entrepreneur also received several recognitions for his unique venture’s success.



"I returned to my hometown after working in the private sector for over 15 years and sought new ventures. After discovering a government-run trout farm, I reached out for support from the Fisheries department and initially, with their help, started my venture of rainbow trout farming. Later, prioritizing organic farming practices, I established a mini trout hatchery, which is the first of its kind in the Northeast," the entrepreneur said.



In a community deeply entrenched in its rich legacy and time-honoured traditions, the pivotal role of future generations as custodians of these values and customs cannot be overstated. It necessitates a profound understanding of the significance of safeguarding cultural heritage and community values, all while navigating the winds of change that inevitably sweep through society.



One such passionate individual who seeks to carry forward the Sherdukpen tribe's legacy is Wangdi Dorjee Khrimey, a social worker and politician with a profound commitment to safeguarding the community. He has been actively involved in various welfare initiatives, especially during testing times like the Covid-19 pandemic. Having battled the disease himself, his resolve to help those in need remained unshaken, from mobilizing resources to ensuring the timely distribution of essential medicines.



"I am deeply honoured and humbled by the opportunity to serve my beautiful community. We stand united, drawing strength from our shared history and collective spirit. Our Sherdukpen tribe stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of our forefathers. From the era of the 'Saat Rajas' to the present day, we have weathered storms and welcomed change while firmly holding our values and customs. We being the custodians of ancient tradition, stand poised to carry forward the rich legacy of our tribe," Khrimey said.



As the Sherdukpen tribe charts its course forward, it is the collective spirit of its people that serves as a guiding light, illuminating the path toward a future where tradition and modernity harmoniously coexist, enriching generations to come. In the Sherdukpen narrative, the past converges with the present. The community's dedication to preserving cultural heritage, coupled with a vision for development ensures that the Sherdukpen legacy remains vibrant and resilient in the face of evolving times.



With the sun setting over the majestic mountains, the horizon becomes a canvas upon which detailed accounts of past generations are rendered into the fabric of time, creating a mosaic of timeless stories that define this ancient community.





Contributed by: Pritam Ranjan Deka