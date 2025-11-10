EC reprimands Mizoram CM Lalduhoma for MCC violation during Dampa bypoll campaign

Aizawl, Nov 10: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has been formally reprimanded by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the Dampa Assembly bypoll campaign. Polling for the seat will be held on Tuesday.

The ECI action came after reviewing a report from the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and an explanation submitted by Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) president Lalliansawta. Finding the response "not acceptable," the poll panel condemned the Chief Minister's remarks and called them a breach of election norms.

"The President of the ZPM party is directed to sensitise all star campaigners of the party to strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct," the ECI said in its order. It cautioned campaigners against making statements that could undermine a level playing field, unfairly influence voters, or cast doubt on the electoral process.

The reprimand stems. from a complaint filed by the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), which accused Lalduhoma of announcing a Rs 770-crore water supply project involving dam construction at Reiek village during the ZPM's campaign launch in West Phaileng on October 21.

The MNF argued the announcement- intended to benefit Reiek and 14 nearby villages-amounted to an MCC violation. The MNF's legal board sub- mitted another complaint on Thursday, alleging that LaIduhoma made an objectionable statement at Silsury, a Chakma-majority village. He was quoted as saying, "Our previous leaders have sown the seed of hatred between Mizos and Chakmas. The leaders in the past used to teach us how to hate the Chakma community."

The state CEO's office confirmed that it received the ZPM's explanation on Saturday and has forwarded both the party's response and the CEO's analysis to the ECI for further scrutiny.





