Eastern Nagas to boycott LS polls over delay in Frontier Nagaland Territory demand

Kohima, Feb 26: With Lok Sabha polls just around the corner, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), the apex of eastern Nagaland tribes, has resolved to abstain from participating in both central and state elections in its protest against the delay in addressing their demand for the creation of the 'Frontier Nagaland Territory' by the Government of India.

This is not the first time that the ENPO has made such a resolution. Earlier in 2022, prior to the state assembly polls, the apex tribal body intensified its protest demanding the establishment of a Frontier Nagaland Territory. However, the boycott was later called off following assurances from the Centre.



However, with the delay in fulfilling these assurances made by the Union Home Minister, mass rallies were organised earlier this month across Eastern Nagaland districts, reflecting widespread resentment and dissatisfaction among the populace.



The resolution to boycott elections was unanimously passed during a joint consultative meeting convened on February 23, 2024, at Chenmoho Village, Mon district, as reported by Nagaland Post. The meeting saw the participation of ENPO, federating tribal bodies, frontal organisations, talk teams, and senior leaders.



The Eastern Nagaland area covers seven Naga tribes residing in six districts, including Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator.

