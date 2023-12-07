Eastern Army Commander visits Manipur; discusses current situation with CM & Guv

Guwahati, Dec 7: The Eastern Army Commander, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, during his visit to Manipur on Wednesday, interacted with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

During the meeting, the CM, the Governor and Lt. General Kalita, discussed the current situation in Manipur and several other aspects related to strengthening cooperation and ensuring security for the people of the state.

As per reports, Lt Gen Kalita is on a four-day visit to the north-eastern states and before his visit to Manipur, he visited the Spear Corps HQs at Dimapur, Nagaland on the same day as well.