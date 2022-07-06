84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Eastern Air Command Air Marshal visits Assam, Arunachal

By PTI

Guwahati, Jul 6: Commanding in Chief Air Marshal D K Patnaik of the Eastern Command was on a two-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, to review operational and administrative preparedness of the base, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Patnaik concluded his visit on Tuesday after visiting various units and sections of the Air Force Station Mohanbari at Dibrugarh, and the forward areas of Walong and Vijaynagar.

He interacted with the personnel and emphasised on the strategic importance of the base, as well as future developmental aspects, the spokesperson said.

The air marshal pointed out the importance of being conversant with their role in operations, and confidence in operating aircraft and systems.

He also visited the Advance Landing Grounds at Vijaynagar and Walong, besides the nearby Air Force Station Dinjan, the spokesperson added.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

Next Story
Similar Posts
Eastern Air Command Air Marshal visits Assam, Arunachal

Guwahati, Jul 6: Commanding in Chief Air Marshal D K Patnaik of the Eastern Command was on a two-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, to review operational and administrative preparedness of the base, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Patnaik concluded his visit on Tuesday after visiting various units and sections of the Air Force Station Mohanbari at Dibrugarh, and the forward areas of Walong and Vijaynagar.

He interacted with the personnel and emphasised on the strategic importance of the base, as well as future developmental aspects, the spokesperson said.

The air marshal pointed out the importance of being conversant with their role in operations, and confidence in operating aircraft and systems.

He also visited the Advance Landing Grounds at Vijaynagar and Walong, besides the nearby Air Force Station Dinjan, the spokesperson added.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

Similar Posts
X
X